0
Wednesday 21 April 2021 - 06:26

Moscow Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats in Reciprocal Move

Story Code : 928398
Moscow Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats in Reciprocal Move
Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin, who paid a visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, received a note about Moscow's response to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Sofia, Sputnik reported.

"On 20 April, Ambassador of Bulgaria Atanas Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note from the ministry declaring the first secretary of the consular service of the Bulgarian embassy in Russia Panayotov and the first secretary of the service for trade and economic issues of the Bulgarian embassy in Russia Khristozov persona non grata. These employees were ordered to leave the territory of Russia within 72 hours," the statement said.

The move came as a response to Bulgaria's "unmotivated decision to declare two staffers of the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata," the foreign ministry specified.

On 22 March, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two diplomatic staffers of the Russian Embassy in Sofia persona non grata and gave them 72 hours to leave the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
20 April 2021
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
20 April 2021
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
20 April 2021
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
19 April 2021
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
19 April 2021
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
19 April 2021
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
19 April 2021
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
18 April 2021
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021