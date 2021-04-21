Mahamat Idriss Deby Named President of The Republic of Chad

Islam Times - Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of Chad's late president Idriss Deby, was named President of the Republic of Chad, according to the Transitional Military Council of Chad charter.

"The chairman of the transitional military councils performs the functions of the president of the republic, the head of state and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He guarantees the implementation of the transitional charter and acts as the head of the administration," Article 37 of the charter read.Chad also remains committed to all international agreements it signed before."International treaties and agreements signed by the Republic of Chad and duly ratified, remain in force on the basis of reciprocity," Article 88 of the charter read.The Transitional Military Council of Chad was established on Tuesday, after Idriss Deby, aged 68, died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a clash with insurgents.The transitional period is set to last for 18 months, then new elections will be held.According to the charter, the military council, the national council for the transitional period, and the transitional government will be the key authorities for these 18 months.