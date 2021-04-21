0
Wednesday 21 April 2021 - 12:25

Mahamat Idriss Deby Named President of The Republic of Chad

Story Code : 928463
Mahamat Idriss Deby Named President of The Republic of Chad
"The chairman of the transitional military councils performs the functions of the president of the republic, the head of state and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He guarantees the implementation of the transitional charter and acts as the head of the administration," Article 37 of the charter read.

Chad also remains committed to all international agreements it signed before.

"International treaties and agreements signed by the Republic of Chad and duly ratified, remain in force on the basis of reciprocity," Article 88 of the charter read.

The Transitional Military Council of Chad was established on Tuesday, after Idriss Deby, aged 68, died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a clash with insurgents.

The transitional period is set to last for 18 months, then new elections will be held.

According to the charter, the military council, the national council for the transitional period, and the transitional government will be the key authorities for these 18 months.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
21 April 2021
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
21 April 2021
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
20 April 2021
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
20 April 2021
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
20 April 2021
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
20 April 2021
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
19 April 2021
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
19 April 2021
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
19 April 2021
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
19 April 2021
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
18 April 2021
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021