0
Wednesday 21 April 2021 - 12:26

China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry

Story Code : 928464
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
Utah-based IT Company Ivanti said in a statement the hackers took advantage of the flaw in its Pulse Connect Secure suite to break into the systems of "a very limited number of customers."

Ivanti said that while mitigations were in place, a fix for the issue would be unavailable until early May.

Ivanti provided no detail about who might be responsible for the espionage campaign but, in a report timed to Ivanti's announcement, Cybersecurity Company FireEye Inc [FEYE.O] said it suspected that at least one of the hacking groups operates on behalf of the Chinese government.

"The other one we suspect is aligned with China-based initiatives and collections," said Charles Carmakal, a senior vice president of Mandiant, an arm of Fireye, ahead of the report's release.

Tying hackers to a specific country is fraught with uncertainty, but Carmakal said his analysts' judgment was based on a review of the hackers' tactics, tools, infrastructure and targets - many of which echoed past China-linked intrusions.

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said China "firmly opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyber-attacks," describing FireEye's allegations as "irresponsible and ill-intentioned."

FireEye declined to name the hackers' targets, identifying them only as "military, government, and financial organizations around the world." It said the group of hackers suspected of working on Beijing's behalf were particularly focused on the US military industry.

In a statement, the cyber arm of the Department of Homeland Security said it was working with Ivanti "to better understand the vulnerability in Pulse Secure VPN devices and mitigate potential risks to federal civilian and private sector networks."

The US National Security Agency declined to comment. US officials have repeatedly accused Chinese hackers of stealing American military secrets over the years through various means.
Related Stories
China Orbiting 400 Satellites, Heading for 1,000 by 2030: US Space Command Chief
Islam Times - China now has 400 satellites in orbit, second only in number to the United States and it is projected to have at least one thousand ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
21 April 2021
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
21 April 2021
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
20 April 2021
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
20 April 2021
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
20 April 2021
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
20 April 2021
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
19 April 2021
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
19 April 2021
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
19 April 2021
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
19 April 2021
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
18 April 2021
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021