Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar Assad has announced his candidacy for the May 26 presidential election, according to Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh.

Syria's presidential election will be held on May 26, according to the Syrian parliament, which declared the date earlier this month. Candidate registration began on Monday."The head of the People's Council (the parliament) announced that the council was notified by the Supreme Constitutional Court of the registration of Bashar Hafez Assad's request for the post of president of the republic. He became the sixth candidate to apply for the presidential elections," the speaker said, as quoted by the state-run SANA broadcaster.