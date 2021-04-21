0
Wednesday 21 April 2021 - 12:51

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
Syria's presidential election will be held on May 26, according to the Syrian parliament, which declared the date earlier this month. Candidate registration began on Monday.

"The head of the People's Council (the parliament) announced that the council was notified by the Supreme Constitutional Court of the registration of Bashar Hafez Assad's request for the post of president of the republic. He became the sixth candidate to apply for the presidential elections," the speaker said, as quoted by the state-run SANA broadcaster.
