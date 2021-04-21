34 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: MoD Statement

Islam Times - Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that 34 Taliban fighters were killed and 10 others were wounded in clashes with government forces in the past 24 hours.

The Afghanistan Ministry of Defense announced in a statement on Wednesday that as many as 34 Taliban militants were killed and 10 others were wounded in clashes with security forces in Herat, Farah, Ghor, Kandahar and Ghazni provinces.The Afghan Ministry’s statement added that a large amount of ammunition, weapons, and roadside mines were seized by Afghan forces during the operation.Political observers specializing on Afghanistan believe that with postponing the Afghan peace summit in Turkey’s Istanbul the conflict will intensify in the country as the fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban militants continues in various parts of the country these days, with casualties on both sides on the rise.