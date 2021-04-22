Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Story Code : 928586
Amid France’s ongoing anti-Islam crackdown, a new wave of pressure has flooded in from the online world. Hashtag campaigns, in both English and French have gone viral, demanding that the French state backs down on the planned Hijab ban for all under 18’s.
The hijab ban was just an extra addition to legislation which seeks to target so-called “Islamic separatism”. However, critics have condemned these steps, claiming that they are criminalizing the Islamic faith and creating an atmosphere of hatred against ordinary Muslims.