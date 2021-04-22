Israeli Circles Deeply Concerned about Vienna Talks
The Zionist circles expressed dissatisfaction with Biden administration’s tendency to exclude Iran’s regional role and ballistic missile program from the nuclear deal, adding that the Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen, will urgently visit Washington next week to discuss these issues.
The Israeli circles added that Saudi is also frustrated with the imminent deal between US and Iran, noting that this explains Riyadh’s decision to resort to the negotiation track in dealing with Tehran.
The Zionist media also reported that ‘Israel’, US, France, and UAE are conducting military drills in Greece in simulation of a war with Hezbollah and Iran.