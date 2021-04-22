0
Thursday 22 April 2021 - 12:06

Iran Tests Flights of Suicide Drone

Story Code : 928650
Iran Tests Flights of Suicide Drone
The video showed a triangle-shaped Iranian UAV crash into a target and explode.

Earlier this month, Iran reported an incident at its Natanz nuclear power facility that damaged the plant's electricity grid, in what Salehi described as "nuclear terrorism".

Last week, Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] of its intention to begin to enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity. The decision to boost uranium enrichment and to install modernized centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility was made in light of the recent incident.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] released precise drone footage of a US Navy aircraft carrier in the Gulf.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
22 April 2021
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
22 April 2021
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
21 April 2021
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
21 April 2021
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
21 April 2021
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
21 April 2021
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
21 April 2021
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
20 April 2021
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
20 April 2021
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
20 April 2021
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
20 April 2021