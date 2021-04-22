Iran Tests Flights of Suicide Drone

Islam Times - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard performed test flight of its suicide drone according to footage released by Press TV.

The video showed a triangle-shaped Iranian UAV crash into a target and explode.Earlier this month, Iran reported an incident at its Natanz nuclear power facility that damaged the plant's electricity grid, in what Salehi described as "nuclear terrorism".Last week, Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] of its intention to begin to enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity. The decision to boost uranium enrichment and to install modernized centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility was made in light of the recent incident.Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] released precise drone footage of a US Navy aircraft carrier in the Gulf.