Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ military attacked several missile batteries in Syria, including the one that the Zionists claim fired the projectile that fell near ‘Israeli’ nuclear facility of Dimona earlier.

Reuters cited an ‘Israeli’ military source as saying that the attack was in response to the missile launch.State-run Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA], meanwhile, said Syrian air defenses intercepted the ‘Israeli’ attack that targeted areas in the Damascus countryside."Air defenses intercepted the rockets and downed most of them," the agency said. However, four soldiers were injured in the attack and some material damage was caused, it added.