Thursday 22 April 2021 - 13:03

Two IRGC Members Martyred in Border Clash West of Iran

Story Code : 928666
According to the public relations department of the IRGC’s Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base, its servicemen clashed with the anti-revolution team in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan on Wednesday, killing two hostile elements and injuring a number of others.

The clash took place in the city of Marivan at 8:05 pm local time, the statement noted.

Two local IRGC servicemen were martyred in the armed clash with the gunmen, a number of whom fled considering that the region is located in a border area, it added.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

In July 2018, anti-revolutionary terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in Kurdistan Province, killing 11 forces of the base.
