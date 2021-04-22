Two IRGC Members Martyred in Border Clash West of Iran

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ forces clashed with a team of “anti-revolution elements” in a border region in western Iran, during which two servicemen were martyred, the IRGC said.

According to the public relations department of the IRGC’s Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base, its servicemen clashed with the anti-revolution team in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan on Wednesday, killing two hostile elements and injuring a number of others.The clash took place in the city of Marivan at 8:05 pm local time, the statement noted.Two local IRGC servicemen were martyred in the armed clash with the gunmen, a number of whom fled considering that the region is located in a border area, it added.The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.In July 2018, anti-revolutionary terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in Kurdistan Province, killing 11 forces of the base.