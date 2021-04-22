Rouhani: Iranian Nation Won’t Stop Advancing Under Cruel Sanctions

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that inaugurating mega projects under the sanctions clearly shows that no one can stop the Iranian nation from advancing.

As many as 4,635 big agricultural projects under the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad were inaugurated across the nation by Rouhani through video conferencing on Thursday.During the ceremony, Rouhani said that inaugurating mega projects under the sanctions clearly shows that no one can stop the Iranian nation from advancing."One of our goals in inaugurating these great projects is to make the world understand that sanctions and pressure cannot stop the Iranian nation from growing," he said.According to the official website of the Iranian presidency, the projects were part of a campaign to boost domestic production in line with the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.According to the website's report, a 14,000-hectare irrigation mega project in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province's plains, as many as 3,913 new irrigation projects over an area of 72,000 hectares, 150 projects in the field of fisheries and 571 projects in the field of livestock and poultry across the nation were inaugurated at the behest of Rouhani.The projects that were inaugurated on Thursday in the field of agriculture will create jobs for 42,300 people across the country.