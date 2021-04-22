0
Thursday 22 April 2021 - 23:45

Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport

Story Code : 928747
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
According to multiple media reports, several rockets fell near Baghdad International airport early on Friday. Unconfirmed speculations have been sparked on social media that the attack was organized against the US coalition base, which situated in the area.

Three rockets fell on Friday in the vicinity of Baghdad International airport, according to SkyNewsArabia.

Iraqi security officials said the rockets landed near the area of the airport where US forces are located, and no damages or casualties were reported.

A source from Iraqi security bodies told the al-Sumeria broadcaster that the primary target of the attack was the US military base.

Netizens on Twitter shared photos of alleged wreckages which was said to be a rocket launch system.

A video shared by Twitter users, said to be from the area, suggests that sirens can be heard either in the airport or "inside the US military base", Camp Victoria.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
22 April 2021
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
22 April 2021
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
21 April 2021
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
21 April 2021
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
21 April 2021
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
21 April 2021
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
21 April 2021
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
20 April 2021
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
20 April 2021
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
20 April 2021
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
20 April 2021