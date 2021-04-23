“Israel” And Bahrain Agree to Recognize Each Other’s Green Passports

Islam Times - In the first such agreement in the world, the “Israeli” entity and Bahrain on Thursday agreed to recognize the vaccination certificates issued by each other, greatly facilitating travel between both amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The so-called “green passport”, or “green digital certificate”, indicates that the recipient has been fully inoculated against COVID-19.The arrangement, “Israel's” Foreign Ministry said, will help boost tourism, trade and economic ties between the states.Bahrain and the “Israeli” entity formalized ties last year, one of four landmark US-brokered deals between the entity and Muslim-majority countries, along with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.The entity’s record-breaking vaccination efforts have seen 5,000,000 “Israelis” fully inoculated against the respiratory virus as of Thursday.The ministry did not give details on when the Bahrain arrangement would start, but said it would reach similar agreements with other countries soon. The scheme would be managed digitally, it said.Shortly thereafter, the official Twitter account of the UAE Embassy in the “Israeli” entity posted about an agreement between both regarding cybersecurity and combating the pandemic, however its details could not be verified at reporting time.