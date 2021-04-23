Israeli Chief of Staff to Head to US for Talks

Islam Times - Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi will travel to the United States on Sunday, occupation military said on Friday.

The official US trip will be Kochavi’s first, with the Israeli commander will be accompanied by other senior military officials in his travel.The trip will see Kochavi meet with a number of high-profile US defense officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli media reported.The visit will be focused on a number of topics, with Iran’s nuclear program at the top of the agenda, according to Israeli reports.“Kochavi will also touch upon Tehran’s efforts to expand its presence in the Middle East, its missile program and the danger of beefing up Hezbollah’s missile arsenal,” i24News reported.According to an earlier report, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat and Military Intelligence commander Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman are also expected to head to the US.On Thursday, all four reportedly met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss the joint approach to the talks.The visit comes as the Vienna talks on the US rejoining the 2015 nuclear accord are reportedly making headway.