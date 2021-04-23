Syrian MPs Underline Rejection of All Forms of Foreign Intervention in May’s Presidential Elections

Islam Times - A number of Syrian MPs affirmed on Friday their rejection to all forms of external interference in Syria’s domestic affairs, on top the presidential election entitlement, which is set to be on May 26, 2021.

During a parliamentary session, the MPs noted that the war on Syria had failed to break the determination of Syrians who daily underline their wish to participate in the presidential election entitlement as scheduled, similar to other previous entitlements.They also pointed out to the importance of exerting efforts to fulfill the entitlement of presidential elections optimally, stressing that the Syrian people’s adherence to holding elections as scheduled indicates Syria’s victory by keenness of its citizens to protect and preserve the institutional and constitutional work.