Friday 23 April 2021 - 22:01

Yemeni Revolutionaries Strike Saudi’s Aramco, King Khalid Air Base

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Briadier General Yahya Saree said three drones attacked the Saudi targets including two Qasif-2-K and one Samad-3.

Saree said that the drones hit their targets precisely, noting that the strike comes as part of Yemeni people’s legitimate right to respond to the continued aggression and blockade against the Arab impoverished country.

The spokesman, meanwhile, warned the Saudi regime that it would witness a wider and larger operations if it goes ahead with the aggression and blockade against the Yemeni nation.

Yemeni revolutionaries have been in the latest weeks stepping up attacks against Saudi military targets in retaliation for the 6-year aggression.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.

The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.
Source : Yemeni Media
