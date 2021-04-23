0
Friday 23 April 2021 - 23:22

7 Casualties in ISIS Terrorist Attack in Iraq

Story Code : 928912
The Iraqi Security Information Center affiliated with the Iraqi army announced in a statement this Friday morning that ISIS terrorists detonated two bombs in the Diyala region, killing three people and wounding at least four others.

According to the statement, the first bomb exploded in the path of a civilian vehicle and the second in the path of a police patrol.

Last Friday, a car bomb exploded by ISIS elements in Baghdad's al-Sadr town, killing four civilians.

Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of them are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts sporadically.
Comment


