Over 100 Palestinians Hurt in Al-Quds as Illegal Zionist Settlers Clash

Islam Times - Scores of Palestinians have been injured in clashes at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of al-Quds as Palestinians confronted hundreds of illegal Zionist settlers chanting “Death to Arabs” in their rally in the center of the occupied city.

According to reports, the Old City is home to al-Aqsa Mosque which is the first Qibla (prayer direction) of Muslims and is regarded as one of the holiest site in Islam.The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that at least 105 Palestinians were injured, including 22 people who were hospitalized.Earlier on Thursday, some 300 members of the extremist Lehava Zionist group took part in the march.The group is best known for its use of intimidation, harassment and violence to stop intermarriage and assimilation of Jews with non-Jews, and tries to stifle any public activity by non-Jews in the Occupied Territories.Zionist regime forces purportedly attempted to block their fellow illegal settlers from reaching Palestinians, but they eventually used stun grenades, tear gas and water cannons against the Palestinians.Video footage circulating on social media showed regime forces and hundreds of protesters running through the streets as the sound of stun grenades echoed in the background.A video from the scene showed illegal Zionist settlers attacking a Palestinian home just inside the Old City of al-Quds.The sounds of children crying can be heard as a woman, unseen, shouts “Stop” in Arabic while several extremists throw objects at the home.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the violent clashes late Thursday in al-Quds, saying he “holds the Israeli Occupation fully responsible for this serious deterioration.”“Settlers and extreme right-wing groups are encouraging the killing of Arabs with the protection of the Israeli army and police,” Abbas said in a statement.Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also called the actions of the Arab youth heroic.“The scenes of heroism emerging from the streets and alleys of the city of al-Quds tonight of the defenseless al-Quds youth with willpower and resolve as they stand up to settler attacks, confirm once again the failure of Israeli plans to Judaize the Holy City,” Shtayyeh said.Haniyeh: Our people in al-Quds not aloneHamas resistance movement condemned the Tel Aviv regime for the clashes, calling it an Israeli plot against the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque.“Our people in al-Quds are not alone in their battle of identity and willpower. We will continue to defend our land, sanctities and nation, and embody its Arab and Islamic identity, which the Occupation is trying to obliterate and end,” the Arabic-language Safa news agency quoted Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, as saying in a statement.He noted that Hamas is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in the occupied city of al-Quds, and confrontations between Palestinian activists and Israeli military forces as the latter continue to storm the sacred al-Aqsa Mosque and its surrounding area.Haniyeh then called on all Palestinians to stand up and support al-Quds residents in their heroic defense of the city and its holy sites.“What is happening in the Holy City now is an affirmation of the Arab, Islamic and Palestinian essence of this city, and that it cannot submit to the occupation or accept it and its fascist policies,” the Hamas leader said.Along with the tensions, the holy occupied city has seen regular clashes over the past week between Palestinian residents and Israeli military forces, who have been blocking Palestinians from sitting on the steps of Damascus Gate.This is while thousands of Palestinians traditionally sit in the area following nighttime prayers during the blessed month of Ramadhan.