0
Saturday 24 April 2021 - 11:26

MBS’ Dirty Hands: Johnson’s Gulf Envoy Resigns amid Newcastle United Takeover Bid Row

Story Code : 928985
MBS’ Dirty Hands: Johnson’s Gulf Envoy Resigns amid Newcastle United Takeover Bid Row
A Downing Street spokesperson praised the 71-year-old as "an outstanding servant to the country", adding that Johnson "is hugely grateful for Lord Lister's dedicated service over many years".

Lord Udny-Lister served as Johnson's chief of staff when he was mayor of London and was brought into Downing Street as chief strategy adviser when Johnson became UK prime minister in 2019.

Lister's resignation comes a few weeks after media reports that Johnson asked the Gulf envoy to look into a takeover bid for Newcastle United, backed by Saudi Arabia.

According to the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged Johnson in a letter in 2020 to "correct and reconsider" a "wrong" decision made by the Premier League, which is accused of blocking a £300 million [$416 million] takeover of Newcastle United.

The crown prince reportedly warned the prime minister that unless the situation was reversed, UK-Saudi ties would suffer. "We expect the English Premier League to reconsider and correct its wrong conclusion", he said.

The complaint was ostensibly taken up by Lord Lister, a Middle East specialist, who allegedly said that he would "investigate" the matter.

This was followed by a statement by Johnson's official spokesman Max Blain, who admitted to Lister being asked by the prime minister to check out the progress of the Newcastle takeover bid, but stressed that there was no government interference in the issue.

"The prime minister asked Lord Lister to check on the progress of the talks as a potential major foreign investment in the UK. He didn't ask him to intervene. The prime minister didn't intervene. The government was not involved in any point in these takeover talks", Blain pointed out.

The reports about Johnson's alleged involvement in the Newcastle deal come after former UK Prime Minister David Cameron was accused of lobbying Boris Johnson's government on behalf of the private firm Greensill Capital, which was once a major financier of UK steel production.
Comment


Featured Stories
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
23 April 2021
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
23 April 2021
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
22 April 2021
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
22 April 2021
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
22 April 2021
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
21 April 2021
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
21 April 2021
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
21 April 2021
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
21 April 2021
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
21 April 2021
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
20 April 2021