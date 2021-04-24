0
Saturday 24 April 2021 - 12:23

Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib

Story Code : 929005
Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, made the remarks on Friday.

He said the center had received information that the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] terrorists were seeking to launch a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of the province in order “to frame the Damascus government for the use of chemical warfare against civilians.”

Karpov added that the plot was hatched in the wake of an unfounded resolution adopted by members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] to limit Syria’s rights and privileges at the international organization.

This comes days after the 25th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention [CWC] suspended the voting rights and privileges of the Syrian Arab Republic, accusing Damascus of failing to comply with the treaty, which prohibits the use of all chemicals on the battlefield.

The resolution was passed by 87 votes in favor to 15 against. There were also 34 abstentions out of 136 countries taking part.

Karpov added that the Takfiri HTS militants are transporting toxic chemicals from the Tel Tuna camp in the vicinity of Idlib to the city of Jisr al-Shughour and Bidama town.

He also said members of the Western-backed so-called civil defense group White Helmets have also increased their activities near Marj al-Ajan settlement in Idlib province.

Moscow and Damascus have on many occasions accused the White Helmets members of staging gas attacks in a bid to falsely incriminate Syrian government forces and fabricate pretexts for military strikes by the US-led military coalition.

The group claims to be a humanitarian NGO but has long been accused of collaborating with anti-Damascus militants.
