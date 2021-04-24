Jordan Calls for Int'l Move to Support Palestinians

Islam Times - Jordan condemned the Zionist regime’s attacks on occupied Al-Quds and called for an international move to back Holy Quds and its residents.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi highlighted:” We condemn the racially motivated attacks on the oldest historical part of occupied Al-Quds.”He added: "We warn of the consequences of racist attacks on occupied Al-Quds and call for an active international movement to support the people of Al-Quds."The Jordanian foreign minister also said that Al-Quds is a red line and that it is a game of fire.Al-Safadi reminded that the Zionist regime must stop the invasion of Jerusalem according to international law.The Jordanian House of Representatives also condemned the crimes of the Zionists in Al-Quds, declaring that what is going on in Al-Quds is organized terrorism aimed at complete domination of the city of Al-Quds and its sanctities.The Jordanian parliament added: "The coincidence of these crimes with the holy month of Ramadan is a clear desecration of religious beliefs."The Jordanian Parliament stressed that the international community must act as soon as possible to force the Zionist regime to stop the violations.The city of Al-Quds and its environs have witnessed clashes between defenseless Palestinians and heavily armed Israeli forces since Thursday, injuring at least 105 Palestinians.The city of Al-Quds in general and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in particular, have witnessed clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan due to the regime's recent efforts to prevent annual rallies and activities during this holy month.