0
Saturday 24 April 2021 - 12:36

Jordan Calls for Int'l Move to Support Palestinians

Story Code : 929011
Jordan Calls for Int
According to Al-Mayadeen, the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi highlighted:” We condemn the racially motivated  attacks on the oldest historical part of occupied  Al-Quds.”

He added: "We warn of the consequences of racist attacks on occupied Al-Quds and call for an active international movement to support the people of Al-Quds."

The Jordanian foreign minister also said that Al-Quds is a red line and that it is a game of fire.

Al-Safadi reminded that the Zionist regime must stop the invasion of Jerusalem according to international law.

The Jordanian House of Representatives also condemned the crimes of the Zionists in Al-Quds, declaring that what is going on in Al-Quds is organized terrorism aimed at complete domination of the city of Al-Quds and its sanctities.

The Jordanian parliament added: "The coincidence of these crimes with the holy month of Ramadan is a clear desecration of religious beliefs."

The Jordanian Parliament stressed that the international community must act as soon as possible to force the Zionist regime to stop the violations.

The city of Al-Quds and its environs have witnessed clashes between defenseless Palestinians and heavily armed Israeli forces since Thursday, injuring at least 105 Palestinians.

The city of Al-Quds in general and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in particular, have witnessed clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan due to the regime's recent efforts to prevent annual rallies and activities during this holy month.
Comment


Featured Stories
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
23 April 2021
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
23 April 2021
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
22 April 2021
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
22 April 2021
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
22 April 2021
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
21 April 2021
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
21 April 2021