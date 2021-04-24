0
Saturday 24 April 2021 - 12:42

MEPs: Turkey's EU Membership Application Should Be Torn Up If Ankara's ‘Negative’ Actions Not Reversed

Story Code : 929013
MEPs: Turkey
Members of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee backed a new report on Turkey's EU accession by 49 votes, with four against and 14 abstentions on Thursday, RT reported.

In their report, MEPs say EU-Turkey relations have plummeted to a “historic low point” after Ankara has “distanced itself deliberately” from European values and waged a “hostile foreign policy” toward Greece and Cyprus.

“If the current negative trend is not urgently and consistently reversed, the [European] Commission should recommend that accession negotiations be formally suspended,” the committee announced on Friday, in a statement on the issue.

The committee's report will be put before the wider European Parliament for a vote and, if adopted, will represent the body's official stance on the bloc's relations with Turkey.

In recent months, EU chiefs have raised fresh concerns over a number of issues, including Turkey's alleged legal crackdown on the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over its alleged links to Kurdish militants.

Brussels and Ankara have also sparred over Turkey's gas drilling in a seabed in the contested waters of the Eastern Mediterranean, an area claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

In November, member states agreed sanctions over Turkey's alleged encroachment of their territory.

Ankara has repeatedly denied such claims and last month accused some EU member state governments of making “narrow-minded allegations” against Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to leave EU accession talks if progress isn't forthcoming.

The country's bid to join the world's biggest trading bloc began in 2005, but negotiations have seriously stalled.
Related Stories
Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?
Islam Times - The quick advances by the Syrian army in the push to liberate Idlib province and the struggle by the terrorists and their foreign backers, mainly the Turkish government, ...
Comment


Featured Stories
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
23 April 2021
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
23 April 2021
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
22 April 2021
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
22 April 2021
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
22 April 2021
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
21 April 2021
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
21 April 2021