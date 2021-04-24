0
Saturday 24 April 2021 - 21:22

Islamic Jihad: Al-Aqsa Mosque Is A Red Line, the Resistance Will Respond to Any Attack Reciprocally

Story Code : 929099
In its official account on Twitter, the resistance movement affirmed that the Palestinians, with their cohesion and unity, would break the enemy's thorn and thwart its aggressive plots.

It further stressed that “the al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and the Jerusalemites and all the Palestinians supporting them, will not allow the settlers to desecrate al-Aqsa”.

The Islamic Jihad movement believed that the “Israeli” raids on Gaza will not deter the resistance from carrying out its duties whenever needed.

It asserted that “the Resistance will respond to any attack reciprocally, protect our people, and will not allow the enemy to bypass the rules of engagement”.

The movement also indicated that "the Resistance proves once again its cohesion and engagement with popular accomplishment and its never-ending readiness to protect it and maintain its continuation”.
