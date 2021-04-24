0
Saturday 24 April 2021 - 21:25

IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team Southeast of Iran

The IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base said in a statement that the team had plans to carry out terrorist operations in the region.

The IRGC servicemen ambushed the terrorist team after gathering intelligence and smashed it, the statement added.

Three terrorists were killed in the attack, which also resulted in the confiscation of ammunition and weapons, it said.

Since a couple of years ago, the IRGC has been tasked with ensuring the security of southeastern border areas in cooperation with local residents.

Located in the southeast of Iran, Sistan and Balouchestan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a long coastline by the Sea of Oman.
