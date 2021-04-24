0
Saturday 24 April 2021 - 22:23

Zarif Set to Visit Iraq and Qatar

Zarif Set to Visit Iraq and Qatar
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday that the top Iranian diplomat will be leading a delegation in the trip to the two Arab countries.

The visit to Iraq and Qatar will be made to enhance the bilateral relations and hold regional and extra-regional negotiations, the spokesman added.

He also noted that Zarif is going to hold meetings with senior Iraqi and Qatari authorities in the trip.

In a recent interview with IRNA, the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad said Iran supports the role of Iraq as a mediator in the disputes with the countries with which Tehran’s relations have become strained.
