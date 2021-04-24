Six People Killed in an Attack by Unknown Gunmen in Kabul

Islam Times - Afghanistan’s security officials reported that six people, including four soldiers, have been killed in an armed attack by unknown gunmen in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

A spokesman for Kabul police Ferdows Faramarz announced to the media on Saturday that six people, including four soldiers, have been killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the city, Anadolu news agency reported.He added that four security forces were killed in the attack by unidentified gunmen in Paghman Town in Kabul city.On the other hand, unidentified gunmen murdered a university professor in the Ninth Security District and a government employee in Qala Sher Khan Rish Khor district in Kabul.Ferdows Faramarz added that attackers fled the scene of incident.According to him, the Afghan police have opened an investigation into the attacks.No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.