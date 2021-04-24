0
Saturday 24 April 2021 - 22:57

Russian Charge d'Affaires Summoned to US Department of State

Story Code : 929113
"Today, the Russian Charge d'Affaires used the meeting in State Dept. to strongly reject groundless allegations against Russia on destabilising actions across the Euro-Atlantic area," the embassy said on Twitter.

American Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan previously returned to Washington for consultations, after the Russian Foreign Ministry recommended him to do so amid a crisis in bilateral relations.

Tensions escalated last week after Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis noted that Prague suspected Russia's special services of involvement in the explosions in Vrbetice, deciding to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. Moscow refuted the accusations and expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response, also accusing the United States of orchestrating the move against Russia.

 
