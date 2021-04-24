Iran Sets Travel Ban on Flights to/from India, Pakistan

Islam Times - Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAOI) banned all flights to and from India and Pakistan due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19.

CAOI spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said on Saturday that according to the Iranian health ministry’s decision all flights to and from India and Pakistan are prohibited.CAOI has already banned flights to and from 41 countries and those who want to take flights for high risk countries are required to do coronavirus test in Iran, according to Zibakhsh.He added that travelers over the age of 8 need to submit a PCR test with 96-hours validity and do another test on arrival.In relevant remarks earlier this month, Iran’s Road and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said that travel to 39 countries has been banned amid the fourth wave of coronavirus epidemic in the country.Travel bans have been placed on 39 countries to prevent the further spread of the 4th wave of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Eslami said on Sunday April 11.He added that all tourism agencies must comply with the regulations of the national coronavirus campaign headquarters banning any tour to Turkey.The minister further said that special teams are settled on border crossings to do coronavirus tests to stop infected people’s entry.He noted that the ban on UK flights is still in place.