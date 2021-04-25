0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 09:20

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Resigns to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections

Story Code : 929156
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Resigns to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections
"I am resigning today to allow for holding early parliamentary election on June 20," Pashinyan said, Sputnik reported.

He added that he would serve as an interim prime minister until the vote.

Pashinyan previously said that early parliamentary election would be held on June 20. He announced that he would formally step down in April to launch the mechanism for dissolving parliament.

According to Armenian legislation, early parliamentary election must be held no earlier than 30 days and no later than 45 days after the dissolution of the parliament. The dissolution mechanism can be formally launched after the resignation. The parliament will be dissolved if lawmakers do not elect the prime minister twice within two weeks.
