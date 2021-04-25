0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 09:22

Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea

Story Code : 929157
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
"The South China Sea should not become a tool for certain countries to contain and suppress China, still less a wrestling ground for major-power rivalry," said the spokesperson, Xinhua news agency reported.

The comments were made in response to a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS) earlier on Saturday. The EU's diplomatic service claimed that tensions in the region, "including the recent presence of large Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef," endanger peace and stability.

The EEAS statement also recalled the "South China Sea arbitration" in 2016.

The Chinese mission spokesperson said that Niu'E Jiao Reef is part of China's Nansha Islands, and the reef and its adjacent waters have always been important operating areas and shelters for Chinese fishing boats.

The spokesperson said all activities carried out by the Chinese fishing boats there are "reasonable and lawful."

"We have reiterated on various occasions that China's sovereignty and rights and interests in the South China Sea are formed in the long course of history and are consistent with international law."

The spokesperson said that the so-called Arbitral Tribunal on the South China Sea was established on the basis of illegal acts and claims of the Philippines. "It has no legitimacy and the award it issued is null and void. China does not accept or recognize the award, and firmly rejects any claims or actions based on the award."

Commenting on the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which was proposed by the EU on Monday, the spokesperson pointed out that the current situation in the South China Sea is on the whole stable.

China maintains close communication on relevant issues with countries in the region, including the Philippines, said the spokesperson, adding that countries in the region and beyond have clearly seen in recent years that "the destabilizing factors and security risks in the South China Sea mainly come from outside the region. "

The spokesperson urged the EU "to respect the efforts of countries in the region in properly addressing differences and maintaining stability in the South China Sea, and to stop sowing discord."
Comment


Featured Stories
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
23 April 2021
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
23 April 2021
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
22 April 2021
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
22 April 2021
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
22 April 2021
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
21 April 2021
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
21 April 2021