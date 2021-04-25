0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 10:13

Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital

Story Code : 929162
An oxygen tank explosion is thought to have started the fire.

Ibn al-Khatib hospital, located in southwestern Baghdad, caught fire late on Saturday, prompting frantic efforts to evacuate some 120 patients, RT reported.

Footage shared on social media shows flames and black smoke billowing from the windows of the facility, known for treating coronavirus patients.

A loud blast can be heard rocking the hospital, which was already engulfed in flames.

Another video shows locals climbing up the walls of the burning building in a bid to help bring the fleeing patients to safety.

Despite the efforts of locals and fire fighters, at least 45 people were killed in the blaze and many more injured, Reuters reported, citing medical sources. Dozens of ambulances were scrambled to transport the rescued patients to other hospitals.

The blaze is believed to have originated on a floor of the hospital that houses a pulmonary intensive care unit, authorities said. Apparently, the fire was triggered by an explosion in an oxygen gas cylinder, essential for treating severe COVID-19 cases.
