0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 10:38

Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition

Story Code : 929166
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
“We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history,” Biden declared on Saturday, becoming the first US president to officially recognize the alleged Armenian genocide.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry denounced Biden’s statement in “strongest terms,” saying the move “does not have a scholarly and legal basis, nor is it supported by any evidence.”   

“We call on the US president to correct this grave mistake, which serves no purpose other than to satisfy certain political circles and to support the efforts aiming to establish a practice of peaceful coexistence in the region, especially among the Turkish and Armenian nations, instead of serving the agenda of those circles that try to foment enmity from history,” it said.

The ministry also on Saturday summoned American ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, who was accepted by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

A source in the ministry told Russia’s Sputnik news agency that Onal had told Satterfield that Biden's statement had caused a “wound in ties that will be hard to repair.”

The US embassy in Turkey, in response, announced that the diplomatic mission in the country would be closed for routine services on April 26-27 as a precautionary measure against possible dangers from anti-US mass protests in Ankara.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had previously warned that a genocide declaration would harm US-Turkey relations, accused “third parties” of interfering in Turkey's affairs.

“Nobody benefits from the debates -- which should be held by historians -- being politicized by third parties and becoming an instrument of interference in our country,” Erdogan said.

In Armenia, the foreign ministry welcomed Biden’s recognition of the 1915 events as genocide.
Related Stories
Turkey Summoned The US Ambassador Over ‘Armenian Genocide’ Recognition
Islam Times - The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield in the wake of American lawmakers recognizing and condemning ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
23 April 2021
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
23 April 2021
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
22 April 2021
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021