Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip

Islam Times - Israeli War Minister threatened the Gaza Strip after a recent exchange of fire with the region.

Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz threatened the Gaza Strip in the economic, security, and social spheres on Saturday night, claiming that the equation was quite clear to the resistance groups."The Israeli army is ready for more tensions and we will do everything we can to keep calm," he added.Israeli security officials believe that the escalation of tensions with the Gaza Strip and the firing of more than 40 rockets into the neighboring occupied areas in the last two days is directly related to the clashes between the Israeli military and the Palestinians in occupied Beit-ul-Moqaddas.On Sunday morning, the Israeli media reported that a warning siren sounded in the Israeli town of Nirim, where a rocket hit near the Israeli military base.