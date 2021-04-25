0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 10:55

Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip

Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz threatened the Gaza Strip in the economic, security, and social spheres on Saturday night, claiming that the equation was quite clear to the resistance groups.

"The Israeli army is ready for more tensions and we will do everything we can to keep calm," he added.

Israeli security officials believe that the escalation of tensions with the Gaza Strip and the firing of more than 40 rockets into the neighboring occupied areas in the last two days is directly related to the clashes between the Israeli military and the Palestinians in occupied Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

On Sunday morning, the Israeli media reported that a warning siren sounded in the Israeli town of Nirim, where a rocket hit near the Israeli military base.
