0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 21:21

Islamic Jihad Says Al-Quds Struggle Core, Hamas Warns: Finger on Trigger in Gaza

In a statement, Hamas called on Palestinian people to go ahead with their rallies in Al-Quds Old City and the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially for Isha, Taraweeh and Fajr prayers.

The Resistance movement urged the Palestinians people to continue the status of night confusion in the Israeli areas neighborhoods and the roads leading to them.

“We also call our courageous Resistance in Gaza to keep the finger on the trigger and prepare the rockets to target the occupied territories,” the statement said.

For its part, Islamic Jihad Resistance movement stressed that Al-Quds is the core of the struggle with the Zionist entity.

Islamic Jihad official Nafez Azzam said: “Al-Quds is not a seasonal issue, but rather it is the core of the struggle with the Zionist enemy.”

“The struggle for Al-Quds is the inclusive struggle carried out by the Palestinians throughout hundred years.”
Comment


