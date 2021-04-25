0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 21:24

US, NATO Start Troop Withdrawal from Several Bases in Afghanistan

Story Code : 929235
US, NATO Start Troop Withdrawal from Several Bases in Afghanistan
Miller added that the military will eventual hand over all their bases to Afghan forces.

“We have started withdrawing from a number of bases … Even if Afghanistan has access to a peace agreement, we have been told to leave”, Miller said at the press conference.

The announcement comes as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg revealed the bloc’s plans to start withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by 1 May. The alliance intends to complete the withdrawal within several months.

US President Joe Biden, in turn, vowed to withdraw US troops by 11 September, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar’s Doha last September, clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military still continue to rock the country.
Related Stories
US: No Upgrade to F-35 Fighter Jet Logistic System Due to Funding Cuts
Islam Times - The US military has paused development of a new logistics system for the F-35 fighter jet, pointing to cuts to funding for the problematic ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
23 April 2021
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
23 April 2021
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
22 April 2021
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021