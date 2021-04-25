US, NATO Start Troop Withdrawal from Several Bases in Afghanistan

Islam Times - The United States and NATO have begun withdrawing their troops from a number of bases in Afghanistan, Commander of the so-called Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Austin Scott Miller said at a press conference on Sunday.

Miller added that the military will eventual hand over all their bases to Afghan forces.“We have started withdrawing from a number of bases … Even if Afghanistan has access to a peace agreement, we have been told to leave”, Miller said at the press conference.The announcement comes as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg revealed the bloc’s plans to start withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by 1 May. The alliance intends to complete the withdrawal within several months.US President Joe Biden, in turn, vowed to withdraw US troops by 11 September, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.Despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar’s Doha last September, clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military still continue to rock the country.