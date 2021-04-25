0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 21:26

Iran’s Top General: Zionists Mistaken to Think They Can Target Syria without Receiving Response

Story Code : 929236
“The Zionist regime of Israel is mistaken to think that it can target Syria continually or take mischievous actions in the sea without receiving a response.”

Asked by reporters about the recent developments in the southern areas of the occupied Palestinian territories and in Syria, Major General Baqeri said, “Zionists think they can target the Syrian soil constantly and conduct acts of mischief in various places and in the sea without receiving a response.”

“The measures taken in the recent days and the future measures that would threaten their (Israel’s) interests will definitely bring them to their senses, and the future of the resistance front is bright,” the top Iranian commander added, as quoted y Tasnim news agency.

He said he would not comment on the perpetrator of the recent incidents, but made it clear that “the resistance front will give a fundamental response to the Zionists.”

Asked about Iran’s reaction to the continued hostile actions by the Israeli regime, Major General Baqeri said Iran’s response would not be made known now but added that the Zionist regime will not stay calm.
