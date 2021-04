Islam Times - Chad's president was killed by rebels and the African Union has now called for an end to military rule in the country.

The army immediately announced that Idriss Déby's son would head a military council for 18 months before elections were held.Former colonial power France, which has a large military base in Chad, appeared to back the takeover for "stability" amid "exceptional circumstances".Opposition parties have also condemned what they called a "dynastic coup".Trade union have called for a general strike, while rebel group Fact said Chad was "not a monarchy".