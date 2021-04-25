0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 23:31

Sunken Indonesian Submarine Found, All Crew Members Dead

Story Code : 929253
Sunken Indonesian Submarine Found, All Crew Members Dead
“There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 – it was broken into three pieces,” Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono statd, AFP reported.

Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters “all 53 personnel onboard have passed”.

The submarine – one of five in Indonesia’s fleet – disappeared on Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.

Authorities said they received signals from the location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep early Sunday and used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get a visual confirmation.

Tjahjanto added more parts from the vessel were discovered Sunday, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members.

On Saturday, the navy had first announced fragments of the submarine, including items from inside the vessel, had been retrieved, but its location had yet to be confirmed.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
‘Israeli’ Military Investigating Why Its Aerial Systems Failed to Shoot Down Missile
23 April 2021
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
Russia Announces Start to Ukrainian Border Troop Withdrawal
23 April 2021
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
22 April 2021
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021