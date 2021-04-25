Sunken Indonesian Submarine Found, All Crew Members Dead

Islam Times - A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military announced on Sunday, as it confirmed all 53 crew were dead.

“There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 – it was broken into three pieces,” Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono statd, AFP reported.Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters “all 53 personnel onboard have passed”.The submarine – one of five in Indonesia’s fleet – disappeared on Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.Authorities said they received signals from the location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep early Sunday and used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get a visual confirmation.Tjahjanto added more parts from the vessel were discovered Sunday, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members.On Saturday, the navy had first announced fragments of the submarine, including items from inside the vessel, had been retrieved, but its location had yet to be confirmed.