0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 12:27

‘Israel’ Closes Fishing Zone off Blockaded Gaza

Story Code : 929320
‘Israel’ Closes Fishing Zone off Blockaded Gaza
Earlier, the Zionist army claimed that five rockets were fired from Gaza towards the ‘Israeli’ entity overnight, two of which were intercepted by its air systems.

"The fishing zone in the Gaza Strip would be completely closed until further notice," said COGAT, the Zionist military body that administers civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Salvos of rockets were fired at the occupied territories from Gaza overnight Friday and again overnight Saturday, prompting the Zionist military to carry out counter-attacks on the coastal enclave.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021