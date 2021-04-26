‘Israel’ Closes Fishing Zone off Blockaded Gaza

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime said Monday it is closing the fishing zone off the already blockaded Gaza Strip, preventing trawlers from going out to sea, after repeated rockets targeting the occupied territories.

Earlier, the Zionist army claimed that five rockets were fired from Gaza towards the ‘Israeli’ entity overnight, two of which were intercepted by its air systems."The fishing zone in the Gaza Strip would be completely closed until further notice," said COGAT, the Zionist military body that administers civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories.Salvos of rockets were fired at the occupied territories from Gaza overnight Friday and again overnight Saturday, prompting the Zionist military to carry out counter-attacks on the coastal enclave.