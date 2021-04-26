0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 12:41

Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate

Story Code : 929321
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
The gunfire heard across much of the city highlighted earlier warnings that the election standoff could increase instability in the Horn of Africa nation. An estimated hundreds of mutinous soldiers, still in uniform, took up key positions in northern Mogadishu as some residents hid.

Somalia’s homeland security minister, Hassan Hundubey Jimale, expressed condolences to all victims but did not say how many people had been killed or wounded. He accused “some people who are not interested in the security of their people” of launching an attack in Mogadishu and said security forces had repulsed them.

The president signed a law in mid-April extending his mandate for two years, stoking opposition inside Somalia and putting him on a collision course with Western and other donors opposed to the move.

Somalia, which plunged into war and chaos in 1991, has been struggling to re-establish the authority of central government and rebuild the nation, with international help. The failure to hold elections that were due in February sparked a new crisis.

Former Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a tweet alleged that forces loyal to the president attacked his house on Sunday, adding that: “I’ve warned and am now repeating how dangerous it is to politicize security. [Mohamed] will shoulder the responsibility of whatever happens as a result of this.”
Related Stories
Somalia’s President Signs Law Extending Own Term for 2 Years
Islam Times - Somalia’s president has signed a contentious law passed by the lower house of the parliament that extends his term for two more years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021