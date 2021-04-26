0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 12:42

Nearly Five Million in US Are Skipping Their 2nd Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

Story Code : 929322
Nearly Five Million in US Are Skipping Their 2nd Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines
The number of people who have missed the deadline to be vaccinated with a second Pfizer or Moderna jab has doubled since the mass vaccination program started in the US.

According to the newspaper, there are several reasons for that, including delivery disruptions and a so-called human factor. Some vaccine suppliers have cancelled part of vaccination appointments following stock shortages, sending people to a pharmacy to get their vaccine from other company.

In addition, some people have skipped the second jab as they feel secure enough with the first jab or are afraid of side effects, for some unpleasant but similar to flu-like symptoms.

Compared to the two-jab vaccines, a single shot provides a weaker immune response, and could make a person more susceptible to the more dangerous coronavirus variants. At the same time, one shot can only partly protect from deadly coronavirus syndromes.

According to the latest data, nearly 140 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 94.8 million have been completely vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the past week, the US government removed the ban imposed on Johnson & Johnson, the only one-dose vaccine, which earlier revealed a deadly side effect - rare blood clots. Meanwhile, Moderna and Pfizer drugs must be jabbed twice, with a maximum gap of three-four weeks.
Related Stories
Russia Rejects Claim of Discrediting US COVID-19 Vaccines, EU States Purchasing Sputnik V
Islam Times - Russia has brushed off a US allegation that Moscow is discrediting Western-made coronavirus vaccines, as the Russian-made vaccine ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021