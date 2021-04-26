Yemeni Revolutionaries Stage Fresh Strike on Saudi Base

Islam Times - Yemeni drone hit Saudi’s King Khaled air base on Monday, in a new attack in retaliation for the ongoing aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that a Qasif 2K drone struck the air base in Khamis Mushait.“The operation was successful as the drone precisely hit its target,” Saree said, stressing that the strike comes as part of Yemeni people’s legitimate right to respond for the ongoing Saudi aggression.The spokesman, meanwhile, threatened more strikes in a bid to force the Saudi-led coalition to stop its aggression and blockade imposed on Yemen.Yemeni revolutionaries have been in the latest weeks stepping up attacks against Saudi military targets in retaliation for the 6-year aggression.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.