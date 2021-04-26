0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 14:06

Seoul Not to Comment on Trump’s Words

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office has said it would be wrong to dwell on criticism leveled by former US leader Donald Trump, who cast doubt on Moon’s leadership and negotiating skills, RT reported.

In an apparent attempt to defuse the situation, Moon’s office remained tight-lipped about the scathing attacks by Trump.

“We had negotiations, abiding by principles,” an official at the presidential office said, referring to the painstaking talks with Pyongyang.

Trump lashed out at Moon on Friday, calling him “weak as a leader and as a negotiator.” He accused the president of not paying enough for military aid in what he said was a “long-term military rip-off of the USA.”

“We were treated like fools for decades,” Trump said. By contrast, the former US president said that he had grown to like Northern Korean leader Kim Jong-un “under the most trying of circumstances,” and claimed that Kim never respected Moon.
