Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense

Islam Times - The Israeli army is holding military exercises to increase its readiness for more rocket operations from the Gaza Strip against Zionist settlements.

An emergency preparedness drill will be held on Monday by the Home Front Command in the city of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, the Spokesperson of the Zionist regime army reported Sunday, the JERUSALEM POST reported.The drill will cover means of defending against rockets and the most effective ways of reaching safe areas. Sirens will be sounded in the area throughout the day and residents are asked to practice reaching protected zones.Earlier, the Israeli regime's war minister Benny Gantz ordered the military to remain on alert for fear of further reactions from Palestinian Resistance groups.The regime's war minister's decree came after the Resistance groups fired rockets at Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip in response to Zionist settlers' atrocities against Palestinians in holy Quds over the past few days during the holy month of Ramadan.The Prime Minister of the occupying regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Saturday after holding an emergency security meeting with senior military officials in Tel Aviv to assess the recent retaliatory attack from the Gaza Strip on the occupied territories, "I have ordered everyone to be prepared for any possible scenario."According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the number of Palestinians who were injured during the recent clashes with armed Zionist settlers in occupied Quds and other parts of occupied Palestinian areas rose to more than 17 yesterday.The Jordanian daily Al-Rai also reported that the Zionist military men prevented Palestinian doctors from entering the scene of the clashes in occupied Quds to help the wounded protesters.Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, 750 Palestinians have been severely wounded by Zionist militants, and more than 100 people have also been arrested so far in the clashes.