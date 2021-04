Islam Times - Hamas spokesman, Abdul Latif Qanoua, indicated that the resistance movement did not receive any threat over firing missile from Gaza at the Zionist settlements in the Strip’s vicinity.

Qanoua stressed that the Israeli threats will not frighten the Palestinian people and resistance, adding that such threats aims at exerting pressures at the Palestinians.Hamas spokesman emphasized that the Palestinian resistance will never remain motionless in face of any Israeli escalation.It is worth noting that the Palestinian resistance fired a number of missiles at the Zionist settlements in Gaza’s vicinity in response to the recent assaults of the enemy on Al-Quds locals.