White House: Israeli Delegation’s Visit Won’t Affect Washington’s Stance on Iran Nuclear Deal

Islam Times - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that an Israeli delegation’s visit to Washington, DC this week will not change the US stance on rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Touching upon the JCPOA-related negotiations with Iran in Vienna, she told reporters late last week that while the White House “knew they would be challenging”, Washington is “encouraged that there are still conversations between all parties and that they’re still happening”.“As it relates to Israel, we have kept them abreast, as a key partner of these discussions, of our intentions and we will continue to do that on any future visits”, Psaki added.She spoke after media reports said the Israeli delegation, due to arrive in the US to participate in strategic talks on Iran, was instructed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver an objection from Tel Aviv regarding the revival of the JCPOA and refuse to negotiate the deal’s substance.The delegation is expected to be headed by Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.The reports were preceded by Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterating his position on the JCPOA, suggesting that its possible resumption would put the Zionist entity in danger.