Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Sentenced for Another Year in Prison

Islam Times - The UK-Iranian national was sentenced to one year in prison and banned from leaving the country for one year for participating in a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009, her lawyer said.

"According to this verdict, Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to one year in prison and one year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda activities against the Islamic Republic, by participating in a rally outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009 and interviewing the BBC Persian network," Hojjat Kermani said.Kermani stated: "My client's first case will be over on March 7, 2021, and on the new case, she is also free on bail; sh will also object to the verdict within the legal deadline."Zaghari, 42, has been imprisoned in Iran for more than 5 years on charges of trying to orchestrate a soft overthrow of the Islamic Republic.The prosecutor general of Tehran had stated in October 2017 that she was being held for running “a BBC Persian online journalism course which was aimed at recruiting and training people to spread propaganda against Iran.”On November 01, 2017, Boris Johnson, who at the time was Britain’s Foreign Secretary, said: “When we look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism, as I understand it, at the very limit.”