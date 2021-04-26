0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 23:24

Sana’a Announces Release of More Than of its 20 Inmates

Story Code : 929427
Abdulkader al-Murtada announced on Monday evening on his twitter account that 22 poisoners from Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have been released in a process of exchanging inmates with Saudi-led coalition.

He said, "With God's help and grace, a number of 22 prisoners of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees were released in a process of exchanging prisoners through local mediation on Monday.” Almasirah news reported.

The announcement came as Abdulkader al-Murtada stressed last week that the stalemate in the prisoners’ case was due to the refusal of the aggressors and their mercenaries to enter into a comprehensive swap of prisoners.

According to him, the aggressors obstructed implementation of the agreements reached under the strict supervision of the United Nations.

He also noted that Saudi regime had blocked the prisoners’ exchange process which is carried out with the help of local mediators and that the United Nations failed to offer a solution or proposal to bring viewpoints closer together.
