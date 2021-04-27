0
Tuesday 27 April 2021 - 02:05

Russia Expels Italian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Move

Story Code : 929435
Russia Expels Italian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Move
According to an official statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, a staff member from the Italian Embassy will have to leave the country in 24 hours, RIA Novosti reported.

"On April 26, Italian Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano was handed a note from the ministry declaring Assistant Defence Attaché and Naval Attaché Pacifichi 'persona non grata' in retaliation for the unfriendly and unjustified actions of the Italian authorities in relation to the military attaché at the Russian Embassy in Rome," the statement read.

The spat between the two countries emerged after Italian law enforcement services detained two servicemen on grounds of espionage on March 30. As a result, Rome expelled two Russian diplomats, claiming they were linked to spy operations in the country.
Related Stories
Russia expels two Swedish diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Islam Times - Russia has expelled two Swedish diplomats after Stockholm denied visas to Russian envoys, Sweden's foreign ministry says.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021