Al-Quds Confrontations Continue As ‘Israel’ Restricts Worshipers’ Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation forces detained a total of six Palestinians, as confrontations continue in the occupied holy city of al-Quds over the Tel Aviv regime’s restrictions to Muslim worshipers’ access to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound for prayers in the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The scuffles erupted on Monday night after Palestinians removed barricades set up around the Bab al-Amoud [Damascus] Gate, leading to four arrests, the Maan news agency reported.As protesters waved Palestinian national flags, they chanted slogans such as “in spirit and blood we will redeem Palestine” and “thousands of martyrs are on their way to al-Aqsa.”Two more Palestinians were taken into ‘Israeli’ custody during the confrontations in al-Quds’ at-Tur neighborhood, the report added.The Isawiya neighborhood also witnessed confrontations, with the protesters throwing Molotov cocktails at Zionist occupation soldiers.Additionally on Monday night, Zionist sources said a mortar shell was fired from the Gaza Strip towards a settlement in the occupied territories, without sounding alert sirens.It followed the firing of more than 40 rockets from the ‘Israeli’-blockaded coastal sliver into the occupied lands.Two Palestinian resistance factions, Fatah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s Abu Ali Brigades, claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.Meanwhile, the Zionist military’s tanks and warplanes targeted Gaza while beefing up presence along the border fence and closing the fishing zone of the besieged enclave.